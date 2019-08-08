Murphy Oil posts Q2 beat as production tops company guidance

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) +2.8% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and an 82% Y/Y gain in revenue to $709M.

MUR says Q2 production jumped 29.5% Y/Y to 158.5K boe/day (67% liquids), above the prior guidance range of 143K-147K boe/day due to reduced downtime and better performance from the company's newly acquired Gulf of Mexico assets, as well as increased drilling efficiencies and asset outperformance in the onshore portfolio.

Production in the Eagle Ford Shale rose 23% Y/Y to 44K boe/day (88% liquids), and MUR says it advanced its 2019 drilling program ahead of schedule, bringing online an additional 12 Tilden wells in late June.

For the full year, MUR estimates planned capital spending of $1.35B-$1.45B and expects production of 174K-178K boe/day.