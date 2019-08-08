New Age Beverages up 11% post Q2 results

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) reports revenue growth of 397% Y/Y and +14% Q/Q in Q2.

Gross margin rate was up significantly to 63% vs. 13% year ago, primarily due to product mix and the combination with Morinda.

“We are pleased with our second quarter operating results, which again exceeded our guidance in revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA,” stated Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of New Age Beverages. “We finished the quarter strong and believe that we will see good organic growth in the second half of 2019. With the strength of our balance sheet and the improved sales and marketing capabilities that we added with the Brands Within Reach acquisition, we believe we are building excellent momentum for continued improved operating performance in the back half of the year.”

NBEV +10.92% premarket.

Previously: New Age Beverages EPS misses by $0.12, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)