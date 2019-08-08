Global Payments prices $3.0B, three-tranche notes offering
Aug. 08, 2019
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) reports the pricing of its $3.0B senior unsecured notes offering in three tranches consisting of:
- $1.0B of 2.650% senior notes due 2025;
- $1.25B of 3.200% senior notes due 2029;
- $750M of 4.150% senior note dues 2049.
- Intends to use proceeds, along with borrowings under its new unsecured $2.0B term loan facility and new unsecured $3.0B revolving credit facility, and cash on hand, to refinance certain outstanding debt of Global Payments and TSYS, to make cash payments in lieu of fractional shares as part of the merger consideration, to pay transaction fees and costs related to the merger, and for general corporate purposes.
