Lyft targets boosted; lock-up expiring early

Wedbush upgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) +8% from Neutral to Outperform and raises the target from $67 to $75, a 24% upside, after yesterday's earnings beat-and-raise.

Atlantic Equities steps from Underweight to Neutral and lifts the PT from $52 to $60.

J.P. Morgan raises its target from $86 to $90.

In other Lyft news, the company revealed in a filing that the IPO lock-up period will end early. The expiration date shifts from September 24 to August 19. Lyft expects 257.6M shares of Class A stock will become available for sale.