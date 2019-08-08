Strong guidance lifts e.l.f. Beauty

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) move higher after the company tops Q2 expectations and raises guidance.

"We are encouraged by the early progress of our strategic imperatives, which have driven improvements in productivity within our national retail partners, as well as on elfcosmetics.com," notes CEO Tarang Amin.

Looking ahead, e.l.f. anticipates FY20 revenue of $246M to $256M vs. $235M to $245M prior and $251M consensus. FY20 EPS of $0.37 to $0.41 is seen vs. $0.35 to $0.39 prior and $0.40 consensus.

ELF +3.02% premarket to $17.05.

Previously: e.l.f. Beauty EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)