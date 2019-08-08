Sibanye expects to meet full-year guidance following improved Q2

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) says Q2 operating results for its three segments were "significantly improved" relative to Q1, with further operational improvements expected throughout H2 which should allow it to meet its full-year guidance.

SBGL says mined platinum and palladium (2E) platinum group metals production from its U.S. PGM operations rose 18% Q/Q to 153.9K oz. following a slower than anticipated start to Q1, with all-in sustaining cost falling 13% to $723/2E oz.

SBGL says H1 2E PGM production of 284.7K oz. and AISC of $774/2E oz. includes the weak Q1 results highlighted in the previous operating update.

The miner says the planned clawback of production from Q1 remains on track, with a significant improvement in production and costs forecast for H2.

Q2 South African production of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (4E) increased 8% Q/Q to 283.5K oz., while AISC fell 2% to $869/oz.