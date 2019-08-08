Welltower files for potential notes offering

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) files for a potential add-on offering of 3.625% notes due 2024 as well as a new offering of notes due 2030.
The 3.625% notes will form a single series with $500M of notes issued in February 2019.
The amount of new notes planned to be issued wasn't disclosed in the filing.
Intends to use proceeds to redeem all $450M of 4.950% senior notes due 2021 and retire all or part of $600M 5.250% senior notes due 2022; any remaining proceeds may be used to repay advances under its secured credit facility and unsecured commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes.
