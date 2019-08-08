Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it has launched operations of one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage plants, injecting CO2 into a deep reservoir under an island off Western Australia at its Gorgon LNG project.

The project was delayed by more than two years after CVX discovered problems with valves and pipeline equipment during commissioning of the A$2.5B (US$1.7B) injection system.

Gorgon is the biggest emitter of carbon emissions out of Australia's 10 liquefied natural gas plants, with gas from the Gorgon field containing 14% CO2; CVX says The facility, which will be ramped up over several months, will reduce Gorgon's emissions by 40% over the life of the project.

Once fully up and running, 3.4M-4M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide will be buried, the company says.