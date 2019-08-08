Sell-siders trim views on Inogen after Q2 miss and guidance cut

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM) initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair. Shares up 9% premarket.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $42 (15% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 2% premarket.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) downgraded to Hold with a $48 (13% upside) price target at Stifel. Downgraded to Market Perform with a $47 price target at SVB Leerink after its Q2 miss and guidance cut. Shares down 1% premarket.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) downgraded to Sector Perform at RBC after its Q2 revenue miss and guidance cut. Shares down 15% premarket.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy with a $205 (17% downside risk) at Raymond James after its Q2 miss and guidance cut. Shares down 31% premarket.