Sell-siders trim views on Inogen after Q2 miss and guidance cut

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM) initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair. Shares up 9% premarket.
Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $42 (15% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 2% premarket.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) downgraded to Hold with a $48 (13% upside) price target at Stifel. Downgraded to Market Perform with a $47 price target at SVB Leerink after its Q2 miss and guidance cut. Shares down 1% premarket.
Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) downgraded to Sector Perform at RBC after its Q2 revenue miss and guidance cut. Shares down 15% premarket.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy with a $205 (17% downside risk) at Raymond James after its Q2 miss and guidance cut. Shares down 31% premarket.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) downgraded to Neutral at H.C. Wainwright after it announced a restructuring and suspension of development of liver tissue candidate. Shares down 4% premarket.
Now read: ETFs Sell Retirement Short »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox