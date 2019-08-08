Covia down ~7% post Q2 earnings miss

Covia (NYSE:CVIA) down 6.7% in pre-market as Q2 earnings lag estimates.

Reported Q2 sales of $444.9M down 12.5% Y/Y, and down 37.5% on pro-forma basis, with total volume up 7.3% to 8.2M tons on reported basis and down 19% on pro-forma.

Industrial segment volumes of 3.6M tons, a decrease of 6% on a pro forma basis, driven primarily by softness in building products, which was impacted by unseasonably wet weather.

Energy segment volumes were down 26% to 4.6M tons, on adjusted basis.

During the quarter, the company generated $107M in cash flow from operations.

Expect gross cash proceeds of $240M from the sale of the Calera, Alabama lime facility and the Winchester & Western Railroad

For Q3, the company expects Industrial and Energy volumes similar to Q2 2019 levels.

For 2019, forecasts SG&A expenses of $145M - $155M, down from prior guidance of $160M - $170M, with capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $80M - $100M

Previously: Covia EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)