Kraft Heinz -13% as investors do their own writedown

The selling pressure on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has built up after the food company booked more than $1.2B in charges and writesdowns.

The new writedowns from Kraft cover Eastern emerging markets and Latin America exports come on top of the $15B in writedowns for the Kraft and Oscar Meyer brands already disclosed.

Adding to the negative sentiment, Kraft plans to file its 10-Q late.

Shares of Kraft are now down 13.05% premarket to $26.84 (52-week low territory).

