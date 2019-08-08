Revlon missed estimates in Q2

Revlon (NYSE:REV) reports net sales decreased 3.3% on a constant currency basis in Q2, driven by declines in the Portfolio and Fragrances segments.

Revlon segment net sales fell 2.6% to $251.5M, driven primarily by lower net sales of Revlon color cosmetics due to overall category declines primarily in North America.

Elizabeth Arden net sales climbed 10.7% to $117.4M, driven by higher net sales of Elizabeth Arden skin care products, including Ceramide and Prevage.

Portfolio Segment net sales slipped 19.6% to $118.7M, driven primarily by the segment's lower net sales of CND nail products and Almay and SinfulColors color cosmetics.

Fragrances Segment net sales down 12.9% to $82.6M, driven primarily by the segment's lower net sales in the mass retail channel and due in part to retail store closures.

Total North America sales squeezed 13.7% to $286.5M whereas International segment rose 3.2% to $283.7M.

Adjusted gross margin rate declined 250 bps to 57.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 28.1% to $47M.

On August 6, 2019, the Company entered into a new 4-year $200M senior secured term loan facility and its proceeds of ~$187M will be invested in pursuing the Company's core business strategies and innovation initiatives, as well as for other general corporate purposes.

Previously: Revlon EPS misses by $0.41, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)