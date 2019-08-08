Wyndham Destinations' RCI buys Alliance Reservations Network

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) announces that it acquired travel technology platform Alliance Reservations Network for $92M through its RCI property.

The company says the strategic acquisition will accelerate growth at RCI through an enhanced B2B experience for members and affiliates, as well as bring new benefits for individual and group travel, events, and the corporate meetings market.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in its first full year.

The deal is composed of $45M in cash and $12M in equity at closing and $22M in cash and $13M in equity over the following 24 months.

Source: Press Release