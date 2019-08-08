Exxon hires Jefferies to help accelerate North Sea exit - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has hired investment bank Jefferies to sell its stakes in oil and gas fields off the Norwegian coast, which could fetch as much as $4B, Reuters reports, citing banking sources.

XOM said in June that it was testing market interest for its Norwegian upstream portfolio, which includes minority stakes in more than 20 other fields, operated by Equinor and Royal Dutch Shell.

A number of PE-backed firms and independent oil companies Aker BP and DNO have said they were looking to buy more assets on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Var Energi, jointly owned by Italy's Eni (NYSE:E) and Norwegian P-E fund HitecVision, likely will show an interest, having previously bought Norwegian assets from XOM in 2017, according to the report.