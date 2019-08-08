Atlas V rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral

An Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), blasted off into space this morning, carrying one of the final satellites for the U.S. Air Force's new secure communications network.

The successful launch follows a rare spate of technical delays with the venture's flagship rocket.

It's transitioning from its Atlas V - a legacy workhorse for U.S. national security missions - to the Vulcan Centaur, a heavy-lift vehicle tailored to compete for lucrative defense contracts and wean the U.S. off the Russian-made RD-180 engines that power Atlas.