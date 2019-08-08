Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Q2 EPS of $1.66 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.23 and increased from $1.19 in the year-earlier period.
Q2 revenue of $9.45B, falling short of the $9.71B consensus estimate, rose from $8.02B.
Progressive falls 0.6% in premarket trading.
Q2 net premiums written increased 13% Y/Y to $9.13B from $8.10B.
Q2 net premiums earned of $8.82B grew 16% from $7.63B in the year-ago quarter.
Q2 consolidated total pretax profit of $1.24B improved from $880.1M a year earlier. By segment:
Personal lines $761.3M vs. $648.8M; combined ratio of 89.7% vs. 89.9%.
Commercial lines $124.4M vs. $100.3M; combined ratio of 88.4% vs.88.7%.
Property $34.4M loss vs. $51.9M loss; combined ratio of 109.0% vs. 116.6%.
Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.
Previously: Progressive EPS beats by $0.42, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)
