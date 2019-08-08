Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Q2 EPS of $1.66 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.23 and increased from $1.19 in the year-earlier period.

Q2 revenue of $9.45B, falling short of the $9.71B consensus estimate, rose from $8.02B.

Progressive falls 0.6% in premarket trading.

Q2 net premiums written increased 13% Y/Y to $9.13B from $8.10B.

Q2 net premiums earned of $8.82B grew 16% from $7.63B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 consolidated total pretax profit of $1.24B improved from $880.1M a year earlier. By segment: