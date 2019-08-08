ANGI -30% after slashed outlook, analyst worries

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is in a heavy downdraft as today's market opens, -30.1% , after it missed revenues and cut its full-year outlook.

The company cut its full-year forecast for EBITDA to $200M-$230M, from a previous $280M-$300M.

And IAC/InterActiveCorp mulled the idea of spinning ANGI off, a move some analysts saw as potentially positive, though Jefferies writes "underperformance may make investor demand for a spin underwhelming."

Analysts overall focused their worries on Google-related competition after changes the search giant made to results that highlighted the risk to ANGI.

Those changes have the potential to be a "long-term headache," Wedbush says, while noting meaningful increases to Google traffic expenses that resulted in a "challenging" quarter.

The Google issue is the key question ANGI faces, Needham says, with Google-related competition that "seems to be impacting both traffic as well as service provider perception of value."

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.