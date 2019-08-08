More on Bonanza Creek Energy Q2 earnings

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI +0.9% ) reported Q2 average daily sales volume increased 62% Y/Y to 24.4 MBoe/d.

Product mix was 62% oil, 16% NGLs, and 22% residue natural gas.

Net oil and gas revenue of $85.8M increased 19.4% primarily a result of increased production, partially offset by lower average realized prices.

Consolidated price was down 12% to $37.88/Boe, with oil, NGL & natural gas prices decline 14%, 21% & 1% to $54.10/bbl, $11.66/bbl and $1.94/Mcf respectively

Posted higher net income of $41M vs. $4.9M last year

Adjusted EBITDAX of $56.2M, an increased of 61.4%

LOE decreased by 52% to $2.87/Boe and in line with FY19 guidance of $2.75 to $3.25 per Boe.

Increased 2019 annual production guidance to a range of 22.0 to 24.0 MBoe/day

