Penn Virginia up ~7% on mixed Q2 earnings

Penn Virginia (PVAC +7.3% ) reported Q2 production above mid-point of guidance, realized strong pricing.

Total production increased ~25% Y/Y to 2.5 MMBOE, equivalent to 27,845/Boe/day with 72% crude oil.

Reported net income of $51.6M, as compared to loss of ~$39M last year, however on adjusted basis net income decreased 14% to $29.8M.

Generated adjusted EBITDAX, up slightly by 1.4% to $84.9M.

Consolidated average realized price was down 12%, oil price was down 8% to $62.63/bbl, NGL prices compressed 56% to $9.01/bbl and natural gas prices were up 5.4% to $2.72/Mcf.

Recorded total cash direct operating expenses of $11.67/Boe, unchanged from prior year.

For Q3, anticipates production of 28,400 - 29,100 Boe/day with FY19 guidance of 27,400 - 27,700 Boe/day.

The company says that it expects to generate free cash flow beginning Q4 2019, while increasing Y/Y production by 25% to 30%.

