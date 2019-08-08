Stocks bounce with assist from upbeat China export data

Stocks open higher following yesterday's big intraday reversal, as a surprise increase in Chinese exports for July seems to have eased global growth concerns for now; Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

In addition, the Bank of France's July business survey indicated an unexpected acceleration in growth.

The U.S. Treasury market reflects some of this reassurance, as yields rise in a curve-steepening trade with the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.62% and the 10-year yield rising 8 bps to 1.76%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.65.

European bourses are broadly higher, with France's CAC +1.6% , Germany's DAX +1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

In the U.S., financials ( +1% ), industrials ( +0.9% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.8% ) rank as the early leaders among the S&P sectors, while utilities ( -0.4% ), consumer staples ( -0.4% ) and real estate ( -0.2% ) are off to a lower start.