Stocks bounce with assist from upbeat China export data

Stocks open higher following yesterday's big intraday reversal, as a surprise increase in Chinese exports for July seems to have eased global growth concerns for now; Dow +0.3%, S&P +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.6%.
In addition, the Bank of France's July business survey indicated an unexpected acceleration in growth.
The U.S. Treasury market reflects some of this reassurance, as yields rise in a curve-steepening trade with the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.62% and the 10-year yield rising 8 bps to 1.76%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.65.
European bourses are broadly higher, with France's CAC +1.6%, Germany's DAX +1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.7%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9%.
In the U.S., financials (+1%), industrials (+0.9%) and consumer discretionary (+0.8%) rank as the early leaders among the S&P sectors, while utilities (-0.4%), consumer staples (-0.4%) and real estate (-0.2%) are off to a lower start.
U.S. WTI crude oil also mounts a comeback, +2.4% to $52.32/bbl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox