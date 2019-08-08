F5 Networks +1.8% as Morgan Stanley bearishness subsides

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is up 1.8% after an upgrade to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, from Underweight.

That comes after a stock decline making the valuation more appropriate (shares are down 18.3% over the past six months), especially with annual free cash flow potential of some $700M -- "too high" to stay bearish on the shares, and more so if the company reinstates buybacks.

Analyst James Faucette is keeping his price target at $130, now implying 4.7% downside.

Other Street analysts rate it Hold on average, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral. Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish overall, however.