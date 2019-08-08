AGL Energy flags lower 2020 earnings

AGL Energy (OTCPK:AGLNF) warned its profit to fall ~25% in FY2020, as it copes with an outage at one of its plants, weaker wholesale & retail power prices and higher coal & gas costs.

AGL reported a better-than-expected annual underlying profit of A$1.04B, up 2% Y/Y, driven by wholesale power prices and higher output from its power plants.

However, expects underlying profit of between A$780M - A$860M, below analysts’ expectations of ~A$908M.

Despite the weaker outlook for 2020, AGL announced a share buyback worth ~A$650M and said it remained well-positioned to invest A$2B over the next few years in pumped hydro, gas-fired power and battery projects.

AGL also announced to buy 80% stake in retailer Perth Energy from Infratil for A$55M to expand in Western Australia.

