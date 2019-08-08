Recro Pharma up 17% on Q2 beat, Acute Care spinout planned
Aug. 08, 2019 10:09 AM ETSocietal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL), BXRXSCTLBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Thinly traded Recro Pharma (REPH +16.9%) is up on below-average volume in early trade after its Q2 report released this morning. Highlights:
- CDMO revenue: $31.3M (+44%).
- CDMO operating income: $15.5M (+112%); CDMO non-GAAP EBITDA: $15.0M (+85%).
- Net loss: ($2.8M); loss/share: ($0.13).
- Company plans to spin out its Acute Care unit into a stand-alone publicly traded business after the FDA rejected its IV meloxicam a second time.
- 2019 guidance: Revenue: $91M - 94M from $85M - 87M; CDMO operating income: $35M - 39M from $28M - 30M; CDMO non-GAAP EBITDA: $44M - 46M from $38M - 40M.
- Previously: Recro Pharma EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)