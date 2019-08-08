Roku +18.4% as analysts jump to react to stellar quarter

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is soaring 18.4% and has reached its all-time high today as analysts line up to praise its consensus-beating earnings from yesterday's postmarket.

Two firms bolted off the sidelines: Stephens upgraded to Overweight and raised its price target to $120 from $84. And Rosenblatt upgraded to Buy and raised its target to $134 from $77.

Others needed to update outdated price targets. Susquehanna has set a Street-high target of $135, now implying 13% upside from a current $119.53 after today's rocket gains.

D.A. Davidson has reportedly moved to $135 as well. Macquarie has boosted its target to $110, from a previous $66. And RBC has gone to $107.

