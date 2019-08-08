Mortgage rates drop 15 basis points

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.60% for the week ending Aug. 8, 2019, down 15 basis points from 3.75% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

That's almost one full percentage point lower than 4.59% at this time a year ago.

“There is a tug of war in the financial markets between weaker business sentiment and consumer sentiment," said Freddie's chief economist Sam Khater. "Business sentiment is declining on negative trade and manufacturing headlines, but consumer sentiment remains buoyed by a strong labor market and low rates that will continue to drive home sales into the fall.”

15-year FRM averages 3.05% vs. 3.20% in the previous week and 4.05% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage average 3.36% vs. prior week's 3.46% and 3.90% at this time last year.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 1.0% ; among the ETF's top holdings, D.R. Horton (DHI +0.8% ), Lennar (LEN +1.6% ), NVR (NVR +0.3% ), PulteGroup (PHM +1.5% ), Sherwin-Williams (SHW +1.4% ), and Home Depot (HD +0.8% ).

