Caterpillar cut at Goldman on weakness in construction equipment markets

Caterpillar (CAT +0.1% ) ekes out an opening gain despite getting a Goldman Sachs downgrade to Neutral from Buy with a $130 price target, cut from $156, citing weakness in Chinese and North American construction equipment markets from the U.S.-China trade war.

"For the first time since we upgraded CAT to Buy in October 2016, we expect EBIT to decline in FY2 driven by meaningful production cuts in North America and China construction equipment, more than offsetting our forecasts for a Resource Industries recovery," Goldman analyst Jerry Revich writes.

CAT shares have declined in six of the past seven trading sessions amid mounting trade war worries.

CAT's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, and both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.