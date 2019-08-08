Magna International higher after battling through tough conditions

Magna International (MGA +4.4% ) pokes out a solid gain after comfortably topping estimates with its Q2 report.

The company just dropped revenue guidance slightly, which investors may see as a win amid all the tariff and trade disruption.

Magna expects full-year revenue of $38.9B to $41.1B vs. $39.1B to $41.3B prior and $40.1B consensus.

CEO update: "Second quarter results came in slightly ahead of our expectations and our sales once again outpaced global vehicle production. We have been taking steps to optimize our business in response to lower industry volumes. Our 2019 outlook is largely unchanged despite our expectation of continued challenging automotive market conditions."

Previously: Magna International EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)