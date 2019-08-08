Facebook testing resale of subscription VOD

Facebook (FB +0.9% ) is pushing into subscription video on demand, testing whether it can become a reseller of video services.

The company is doing a "small-scale" test in selling subscriptions to four services: BritBox (from BBC and ITV), CollegeHumor's Dropout, MotorTrend OnDemand and Tastemade Plus.

But last year Facebook had reached out to bigger players including HBO and Showtime about reselling those services on its platform.

In that sense Facebook's effort looks somewhat like Amazon Channels (NASDAQ:AMZN), an approach copied recently by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).

The subscription prices for the services through Facebook are the same as through other platforms, and Facebook isn't saying whether it's taking a cut of the revenue in its payment processing as it tests the offering.

The current four partners' services range in price from $2.99-$6.99 per month.