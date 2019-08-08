Mondelez International +2% after Morgan Stanley upgrade

Morgan Stanley upgrades Mondelez International (MDLZ +1.7% ) to an Overweight rating on its view the company's improved topline growth outlook is not fully reflected in valuation.

"Positive strategy changes are already working, and pending reinvestment, as well as MDLZ's favorable geographic/category growth footprint, should result in multiple expansion closer to multinational CPG peers than US-centric food peers," notes analyst Dara Mohsenian and team.

Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $62 (23X FY20 PE) vs. the sell-side price target average of $61.15.

The share price rally in MDLZ today stands out in comparison to the 14% post-earnings drop for Kraft.