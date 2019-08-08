Hartford launches tender offer for HIG, Navigators notes

Hartford Financial (HIG +0.6% ) starts a cash tender offer for its 5.125% senior notes due 2022 issued by Hartford and 5.75% senior notes due 2023 issued by Navigators Group, which Hartford acquired in May 2019.

Scheduled to expire at 5:00 PM ET on Aug. 14, 2019.

Assuming that one or more debt capital markets issuances is completed, Hartford and Navigators currently intend to issue on Aug.19, 2019 notices of redemption in respect of their respective series of notes.

There are currently $800M of 5.125% Hartford notes outstanding and $265M of 5.75% Navigators notes outstanding.