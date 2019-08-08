Luna Innovations posts strong Q2 margins

Luna Innovations (LUNA +12.7% ) shares rallies 12.7% post Q2 results as it continued the strong momentum from the beginning of the fiscal year.

Revenues from Technology development were $6.4M (+17.8%) and Products and licensing were $11.4M (+155.2%).

Q2 overall margin: Gross profit increased 650 bps to 49.1%; operating increased 365 bps to 5.7% and adj. EBITDA increased 843 bps to 13.5%.

SG&A expenses were $6M (+$2.7M) with R&D expenses of $1.3M (+$0.9M).

Cash and equivalents of $23.5M.

2019 Outlook: Revenue of $66-69M; Adj. EBITDA of $7.2-7.6M.

“Building on a strong first quarter, the Luna team continued to exceed our goals and deliver excellent performance on the top- and bottom-lines.” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna.

Previously: Luna Innovations EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 07 2019)