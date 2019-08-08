CommScope +5.5% as adjusted profits outperform

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is up 5.5% today in the wake of topping profit expectations with its Q2 results

Net sales more than doubled to $2.57B with the addition of almost a full quarter of Arris and Ruckus business (Arris sales from the April 4 acquisition date through quarter's end were $1.37B).

On a pro forma basis, net sales fell 11.9% with lower results in Connectivity Solutions, Customer Premise Equipment, Network and Cloud and Ruckus segments.

Net loss came to $334M, including transaction and integration costs around the Arris acquisition; adjusted net income was $152.8M, topping expectations.

“Despite the challenges facing the broader industry, including persistent headwinds due to declining cable operator spending, we are controlling what we can by continuing our work to streamline the combined operations and further reduce costs to maximize free cash flow generation," says CEO Eddie Edwards.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $2.3B-$2.5B, operating income of -$5M to $5M, EBITDA of $310M-$370M, and adjusted EPS of $0.37-$0.47.

Press release