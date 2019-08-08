Enbridge says gap opens beneath Great Lakes oil pipeline

Enbridge (ENB +0.7% ) says erosion has created a gap beneath its Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Huron and Lake Michigan that is wider than allowed under an agreement with the state of Michigan.

ENB says the opening between the pipe and the bottom of the Straits poses "no safety or integrity risk," but the Michigan attorney general's office says the news reinforces the need to decommission Line 5, which carries 23M gal/day of oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wis., and Sarnia, Ontario.

ENB says it applied 16 months ago to install screw anchors that would provide additional support and obtained a permit from the state but was awaiting one from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; "we're kind of on hold until we get that," a company spokesperson says.