TPI Composites slips 14% post Q2 results; lowers FY19 EPS guidance

TPI Composites (TPIC -14.6% ) reported Q2 net sales growth of 43.4% Y/Y to $330.77M, and total billings were $304.5M (+28.3% Y/Y).

Net sales of wind blades were $301.8M (+46.2% Y/Y), driven by a 23% increase in the number of wind blades produced and a higher average sales price.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 30 bps to 6.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $19.55M (+45% Y/Y); and margin improved slightly by 7 bps to 5.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.57M, compared to $5.6M a year ago; and FCF was negative $8.46M.

FY19 Guidance: Net sales and total billing $1.45B to $1.5B; Adjusted EBITDA $80M to $85M; Loss per share between $0.18 and $0.23 (prior $0.03 and $0.09); Average sales price per blade $135k to $140k; and Capex $95M to $100M.

