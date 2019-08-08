Cannae Holding advances 3.2% after surprising with Q2 profit

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) climbs 3.2% after posting Q2 EPS of 27 cents, beating the consensus for a loss of 1 cent per share; compares with a loss of 28 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total book value of portfolio company investments of $1.19B, or $16.42 per share, at June 30, 2019 grew from $1.13B, or $15.58 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q2 total operating revenue of $285.1M fell from $302.3M a year ago.

Q2 EBITDA of $64.7M increased from $14.9M a year ago; EBITDA margin of 22.7% compares with 4.9%% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Aug. 8 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Cannae Holdings EPS beats by $0.28, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)