Energy Transfer in talks to build Gulf Coast VLCC export facility

Energy Transfer (ET +4.9% ) says it is in discussions to build a new export facility in Texas capable of handling Very Large Crude Carriers, supertankers with the capacity to transport 2M barrels of crude oil.

The facility would be connected to its Nederland, Tex., crude oil terminal, CFO Thomas Long said during today's earnings conference call, adding that a final investment decision has not yet been made.

ET is sharply higher after reporting record quarterly adjusted EBITDA and raising its full-year EBITDA guidance.