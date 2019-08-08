Triple-S up 17% on Q2 beat, guidance raise

Thinly traded Triple-S Management (GTS +17% ) is up on modestly higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 110K shares, after this morning's Q2 report. Highlights:

Revenues: $859.5M (+16%).

Net income: $30.9M (+180%); non-GAAP net income: $25.6M (+169%); EPS: $1.35 (+180%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.12 (+169%).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): $26.3M (-80%).

2019 guidance: Revenues: $3.29B - 3.33B from $3.11B - 3.15B; non-GAAP EPS: $2.40 - 2.60 from $1.90 - 2.10.

