Trump blames Fed for strong dollar again

"As your President, one would think that I would be thrilled with our very strong dollar. I am not!" President Trump writes in a series of tweets leveled against the Fed.

"With substantial Fed Cuts (there is no inflation) and no quantitative tightening, the dollar will make it possible for our companies to win against any competition," Trump tweets. He points to companies like Caterpillar, Boeing, John Deere and U.S. automakers.

Still he adds, the U.S. is winning even though the Fed has "called it wrong at every step of the way."

The Dollar Index is up 0.1% to 97.63.

This comes during the same week that the U.S. Treasury Department designated China as a currency manipulator because it allowed the yuan's value to fall to more than 7 per dollar.

ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU