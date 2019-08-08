Infinera +11% post-earnings as analysts upgrade

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 11.1% , hitting a three-month high in an earnings rebound after declining in the wake of earnings for the past three quarters.

Goldman Sachs responded by upgrading to Buy, from Neutral. The firm's Rod Hall boosted his price target to $6.80 from $3.80, now implying 54% upside.

Raymond James, meanwhile, has upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform.

While sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

Earnings call transcript