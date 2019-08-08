McClatchy reports top-line decline of 13%

McClatchy (MNI +7.5% ) reports 20.1% decline in advertising revenues to $85.5M in Q2.

Audience revenues fell 5.3% and Digital audience revenues were up 8.1% for the quarter.

Average monthly total unique visitors to the company's online products were 51.1M during the quarter.

Total paid digital subscriber relationships up 24.4% to 483,600.

Digital-only subscriptions grew 51.6% to 185,500 subscribers.

Adjusted EBITDA down 4.9% to $28.6M.

In the full-year of 2019, digital subscriptions are expected to continue to grow and largely offset continuing declines in print circulation, resulting in low single-digit total audience revenue declines for the full-year 2019.

