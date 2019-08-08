Thyssenkrupp cuts profit view for fourth time in a year; could sell elevator unit

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF -0.6% ) CEO Guido Kerkhoff says he would consider a sale of the prized elevators business to help turn around the troubled company.

The elevator division has received interest from bidders since the company in May disclosed plans to list it in an IPO.

Thyssenkrupp reported an FQ3 net loss of €94M ($105.3M), with adjusted EBITDA plunging 32% Y/Y to €226M from €331M in the prior-year period, net sales coming in flat at €10.78B and order intake down 3% Y/Y to €10.22B from €10.55B a year ago.

Thyssenkrupp also placed three struggling business lines under review and issued its fourth profit downgrade since Kerkhoff took over as CEO last July, as it struggles to restructure amid the global manufacturing downturn; it now expects adjusted EBITDA of ~€800M, down from a previously forecast €1.1B-€1.2B.

The Elevator Technology unit is by far the company's most profitable operation and is valued at as much as 14B, more than twice the company's current market valuation, but "the best move would be to sell a large chunk of the elevator business to pay down debt and fully externalize pensions," says Kepler Cheuvreux Equity Research analyst Rochus Brauneiser.