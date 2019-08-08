UBS goes negative on Chinese auto

UBS sees a negative year for Chinese car sales setting up.

"China auto sales year-to-date have been much weaker than we anticipated at the beginning of the year,” wrote Gong. “Continuous trade conflict and lukewarm economic growth, coupled with the absence of strong stimulus policy, probably explain this prolonged down-cycle," writes analyst Paul Gong.

UBS cut its forecast for 2019 Chinese auto sales growth to -8% (units) from an early forecast for a rise of 2%.

The firm expects a recovery in 2020 and 2021 as pent-up demand supports the market.

