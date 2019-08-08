More on eXp World Holdings Q2 results

eXp World Holdings (EXPI -1.1% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 104% Y/Y to $266.7M.

Gross margin declined 121 bps to 8.3% and adj. EBITDA also declined 119 bps to 1.4%.

Cash flow from operations was $18.1M (+134% Y/Y).

Transaction sides closed was 35,837 (+80% Y/Y).

Transaction volume closed was $10.3B (+94% Y/Y).

Agent count was 20,162 (+70%Y/Y).

“The Q2 2019 was highlighted by the continued growth and productivity by agents in our cloud-based brokerage.” said eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford.

