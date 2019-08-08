Coeur Mining +6% post Q2 earnings; reaffirms 2019 guidance

Coeur Mining (CDE +5.8% ) highlighted 19% reduction in total debt as it repaid $82M of outstanding indebtedness, had $53M drawn under its $250M senior secured revolving credit facility, ~61% lower compared to the prior period.

Q2 sales increased 5% sequentially to $162.1M, with sales volume of 86,385 ounces, +1% of gold and 3M ounces of silver up 16%; zinc and lead sales increased 13% and 93% to 5.3M and 5.2M pounds.

Average realized gold price increased 2% to $1,277 per ounce, while average realized price for silver was down 3% to $14.75 per ounce.

Gold and silver production increased 22% and 36%, respectively, to 28,246 and 1.7M ounces, driven by 18% increase in mill throughput, improved access to higher-grade secondary stopes and expansion of rockfill plant.

In June 2019, Coeur entered into a purchase option agreement with Barrick for the Richmond Hill Project South Dakota, which is located adjacent to Coeur’s Wharf mine.

Free cash flow improved to positive $8M as compared negative $2.8M in Q1 2019 and $8.2M in Q2 2019.

Reaffirmed 2019 production guidance of 334,000 - 372,000 ounces of gold, 12.2M - 14.7M ounces of silver, 25M - 40M pounds of zinc and 20M - 35M pounds of lead.

Guidance for CAS at ~ $650 - $750 per gold ounce and $9.00 - $10.00 per silver ounce, remains unchanged with capital expenditure expected to be ~$40M - $45M

