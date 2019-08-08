US Concrete Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $411.72M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, USCR has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.