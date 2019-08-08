Diplomat Pharmacy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (-13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DPLO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.