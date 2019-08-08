Horizon Global down 26% after Q2 results miss

Horizon Global (HZN -26.3% ) reports Q2 net sales decrease of 4.4% Y/Y to $223.16M, mainly attributable to unfavorable forex.

Segment sales: Horizon Americas $108.92M (+0.8% Y/Y); Horizon Europe-Africa $83.67M (-7.9% Y/Y) ; and Horizon Asia-Pacific $30.57M (-11.2% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 65 bps to 19.7%; and adj. operating margin declined by 138 bps to 4.5%.

Company reported an operating profit of $7.05M, compared to loss of $64.14M a year ago.

Net cash used for operating activities was $48.76M, compared to $35.36M a year ago.

“In the first quarter, we successfully executed a term loan amendment and second lien term loan, which included our commitment to reduce our First Lien Term Loan by $100M by mid-next year. To proactively address this commitment, we engaged an investment banking firm to initiate the formal process to explore strategic alternatives, including the sale of our Asia-Pacific business segment,” commented Carl Bizon, President and CEO.

