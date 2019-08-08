G1 up 26% ahead of key pipeline events

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX +26% ) is up almost 20% higher volume following its Q2 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Net loss: ($30.7M); loss/share: ($0.82).

Cash and equivalents: $324.9M (-12%).

Preliminary data from a Phase 2 study assessing trilaciclib plus chemo in triple-negative breast cancer showed a survival benefit compared to chemo alone (announced in June). Detailed results to be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

Pre-NDA meeting next month on trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer.

Clinical data on trilaciclib, lerociclib and G1T48 to be presented at ESMO in late September.

Pivotal study on G1T48 in ER+/HER2- breast cancer to launch in 2020.

JPMorgan has upgraded the stock to Overweight with a $45 (50% upside) price target.

