Tribune Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $484.33M (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRCO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.