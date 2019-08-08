E.W. Scripps Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-160.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.35M (+19.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SSP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.